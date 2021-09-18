Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,716 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of DexCom worth $66,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of DexCom by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DexCom by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $563.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $567.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

In related news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,076 shares of company stock worth $29,228,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

