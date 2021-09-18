Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 29,443 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of eBay worth $60,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

