Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 40,191 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

