Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 50,375 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $76,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

