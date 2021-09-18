Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of FMC worth $68,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.