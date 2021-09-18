Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $63,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.