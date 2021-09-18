Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $66,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

