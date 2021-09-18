Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.70 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

