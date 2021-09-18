Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.40 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Medifast worth $60,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medifast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $219.55 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.