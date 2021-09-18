Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.20 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $64,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

