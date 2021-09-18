Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.76 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Packaging Co. of America worth $66,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.44.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

