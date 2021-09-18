Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $71.59 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of The Middleby worth $71,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Middleby by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in The Middleby by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in The Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD opened at $172.98 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

