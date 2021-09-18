Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.67 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of EnerSys worth $76,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $75.84 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

