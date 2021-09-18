Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Crane worth $73,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

