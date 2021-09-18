Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $59,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

