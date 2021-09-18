Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of YETI worth $72,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in YETI by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in YETI by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 65,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

