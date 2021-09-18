Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $61.58 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,210,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of LifeStance Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

