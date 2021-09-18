Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 868,437 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $64,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

PEB stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

