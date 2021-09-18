Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.53% of Sally Beauty worth $63,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

