Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,593,974 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593,974 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of American Campus Communities worth $59,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

