Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $61,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $300.19 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

