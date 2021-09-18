Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $64,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $369.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.07 and a 200 day moving average of $321.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

