Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,022 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Chart Industries worth $69,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after buying an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

