Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $64,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $359.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.67 and a 200 day moving average of $340.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

