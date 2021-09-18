Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $72.82 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

