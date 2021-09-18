Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Teleflex worth $61,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $385.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

