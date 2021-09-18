PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $120,743.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001896 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,598,817 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.