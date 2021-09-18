Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Update

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PGRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 9,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Progress Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $359,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

