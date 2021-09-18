Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 66,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $130.11 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.