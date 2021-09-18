ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as low as $4.77. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 56,509 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 8,645.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 204.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

