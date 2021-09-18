Prospect Hill Management LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 15.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $751.91 billion, a PE ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

