Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 213.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

PTGX stock traded down $28.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,249,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,367. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

