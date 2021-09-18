Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Proto Labs worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $75.94 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

