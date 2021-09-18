Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Proton has a total market cap of $45.76 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

