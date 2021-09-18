Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.99

Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as high as $17.35. Provident Financial shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 17,638 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

