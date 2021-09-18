Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 1,303,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,605. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 178,529 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.