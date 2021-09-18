ProximaX (XPX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $156,672.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $156,672.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

