Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $59,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.