Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,481.26

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,481.26 ($19.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,439.05 ($18.80). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,445.50 ($18.89), with a volume of 7,163,961 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

The company has a market cap of £37.81 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,481.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

