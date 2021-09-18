Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. 869,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

