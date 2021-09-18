Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 28,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 45,481,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.