Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285,455 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,449,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,195. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.