Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 229.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $113.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.