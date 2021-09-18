Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 562,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,073,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $44.37. 8,419,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,570. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

