Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

