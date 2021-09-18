Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. 2,367,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.