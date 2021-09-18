Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 174,232 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,232 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. 4,689,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

