Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 54,882 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,882 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

FTNT traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $299.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,444. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average of $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

