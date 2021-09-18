Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 77,855 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,855 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

