Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170,548 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $209.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

